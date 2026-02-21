Havoc Fall in Close Battle with Mayhem

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc rallied too late and could not complete their late comeback on Friday night against the Macon Mayhem, falling 2-1.

The first frame saw fast-paced hockey. After a penalty against the Mayhem at 11:51 and another at 19:45, the Havoc had two power-play chances, but could not find a gap to capitalize before the intermission. The score remained tied at zero.

Macon did not wait long to ramp up the pressure in the second period. At 5:31, they got on the board with a power-play goal. Huntsville skated for opportunities to pull even throughout the period, falling just short.

The final period saw tensions spike, highlighted by much checking and physical play. The Mayhem put a puck in the net at 13:41, scoring their insurance goal. Pulling the goalie in the final minutes, the Havoc capitalized during 6-on-5 play when Austin Alger scored with the help of Josh Kestner.

Brian Wilson stopped 30-of-32 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday, February 21 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







