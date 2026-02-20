Braden Schenck Named Interim Play-By-Play Broadcaster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs have named Braden Schenck interim play-by-play broadcaster for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Schenck is a junior at Virginia Tech studying sports media and analytics. The Darien, Connecticut native is currently the play-by-play voice of the Salem RidgeYaks minor league baseball team and calls games at Virginia Tech for the ACC Network and the Virginia Tech Sports Network. He has served as a media relations intern for the Dawgs for the past three seasons.

Schenck will assume all broadcasting-related duties, while other communications, community appearances and social media responsibilities will be split and handled by the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office staff.

Schenck's first game will be Friday, February 20, when the Rail Yard Dawgs host the Quad City Storm at Berglund Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The broadcast will air on FloHockey, and fans can also listen free on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr.







