Dawgs Take Down Marksmen in 6-3 Win on the Road

Published on February 19, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (22-18-3) fought their way to a an early morning win on Thursday morning in Fayetteville, earning a 6-3 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen (16-19-5) at the Crown Coliseum. Andrew Stacey secured the first goal for the Dawgs followed by goals from Bryce Martin, Travis Broughman, Ashton Paul, Noah Finstrom. Joe Widmar tallied three assists, and Brody Claeys saved 18-of-21 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

Sayles stopped 10-of-14 shots faced in net for Fayetteville before switching out with Beaupit who stopped 4-of-6 shots faced in net. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 1-for-4 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to host the Quad City Storm on Friday, February 20, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from February 19, 2026

