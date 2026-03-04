Dawgs Add a Pair of Rookies in Bertamini and Carlson, Make Three Additional Transactions

Published on March 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed two new rookies - defenseman Connor Bertamini and forward Matt Carlson. Dan Stone has been placed on team suspension, returning to the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears. Additionally, goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been activated from the injured reserve and the team has released goaltender Brody Claeys to waivers.

Bertamini played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Alberta Magnus College (NCAA-DIII), where he was a teammate of fellow Dawgs Caden Pattison and Tim Manning. The Calgary, Alberta native appeared in 96 career NCAA games, tallying 9 goals, 36 assists and 42 penalty minutes while at Alberta Magnus. Bertamini will wear number 6 for the Dawgs.

Carlson played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Wilkes University (NCAA III). The five-foot-eleven forward appeared in 91 career NCAA games, securing 39 goals, 35 assists and 40 penalty minutes while at Wilkes University. Carlson will wear number 25 for the Dawgs.

Stone is in his third year of professional hockey, and was able to tally two assists over the span of five games with the Dawgs. He returns to Binghamton, where he has appeared in 40 games this season, securing 6 goals, 12 assists and 22 penalty minutes for the Black Bears.

Roudebush is in his sixth season in Roanoke, having already cemented his status as one of the best goalies in league history. The veteran netminder broke the SPHL career wins record back in November, currently holding 122 career wins to his name. Appearing in 199 games for the Dawgs in his career, Roudebush has recorded 109 of his 122 career wins in the Star City.

Claeys is in his fourth season in the Star City, playing in 45 games for Roanoke with a 15-18-6 record in net for the Dawgs. The 29-year-old has a .899 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average. Claeys was a member of Roanoke's 2022-2023 President's Cup championship team.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, March 6, at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST. Full and Half Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.