Kristian Stead Once Again Named SPHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on March 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes, in coordination with the SPHL, are pleased to announce that for the second time this season, goaltender Kristian Stead has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of February. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 8th against the Macon Mayhem at 3:00pm CT.

Stead's outstanding first season with Evansville continued into the month of February, recording a 6-2 record and .932% save percentage in eight games, including three shutout victories on February 4th and February 21st against Peoria, and on February 13th against Huntsville. So far in 2025-26, Stead has compiled a record of 21-11-4 along with a 2.07 goals-against average and .925% save percentage, his 21 wins ranking first amongst all SPHL goaltenders while also ranking 4th in save percentage and 3rd in goals-against average. The native of Merritt, British Columbia previously played large portions of three SPHL seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears between 2021-2024, while also playing stints in the ECHL with South Carolina, Tulsa, and most notably with the Norfolk Admirals. With the Ice Bears, Stead was also named to the SPHL's All-Rookie Team in 2021-22.

This is the second time this season that Stead has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month, previously earning the honor in the combined month of October/November. Stead has also once previously earned Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week honors, doing so in the 2021-22 season with Knoxville.

