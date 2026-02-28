Thunderbolts Win Streak Ends at Five Games with Loss to Storm

Published on February 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Tough puck luck and strong Storm goaltending cost the Thunderbolts as they fell short against Quad City, 4-1 Storm the final score on Friday night at Ford Center, ending Evansville's win streak at five games. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Sunday, March 8th against the Macon Mayhem at 3:00pm CT.

Quad City grabbed the opening lead with the first period's only goal, a net-front redirection on a power play by Davis Kirkendall at 9:20. In the second period, Zane Steeves continued to shut the door on Evansville with several huge saves, and the Storm extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:05 as a long-distance shot by Tommy Tsicos deflected off a body and into the net. Evansville suffered another blow with 1:18 remaining as Brodie Girod was wide-open on a rebound to make it 3-0 Quad City. The Thunderbolts heavily outshot Quad City in the third period by a 15-7 margin and got a goal back on the board only 2:16 into the final frame as Evan Miller cashed in on a mad scramble from Matt Clark and Aiden MacIntosh to make it a two-goal game. The Thunderbolts attempted to build on their momentum, but once again Steeves made several tremendous saves to keep the Thunderbolts at bay, and the Storm wrapped things up with an empty net goal by Taylor Pryce at 19:42 to make it a 4-1 final score.

Miller scored Evansville's goal while Kristian Stead finished with 20 saves on 23 shots. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Saturday, February 28th at Vibrant Arena, with the Storm now leading the regular season series 7-5.

Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.