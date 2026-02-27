Ford Returns in Time for Fayetteville Series

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that defenseman Hayden Ford has returned from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Ford, 28, from Medford, N.J., returns to the Mayhem after his second stint in the ECHL this season. In seven games with the Cyclones, Ford recorded his first ECHL point with an assist, and carried a +1 rating. In his 42 games with the Mayhem over the last two seasons, Ford has 20 points (4 g, 16 a) and has been a large part of the team's defensive identity.

The right shot defenseman rejoins the Mayhem just in time for a huge series against the Fayetteville Marksmen, where both teams have a chance to separate themselves in the playoff race.

The Mayhem host the Marksmen tonight for Beach Night at 7 p.m., and again tomorrow for River Monsters Night. Secure your seat at maconmayhem.com.







