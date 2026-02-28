River Monsters Trounced by Marksmen

Macon, GA - The Mayhem will want to forget about this one at home, falling to the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-1.

The Mayhem, wearing their Ocmulgee River Monsters uniforms, came out in the first period feeling out the Fayetteville Marksmen. Neither team was aggressive for the first five minutes until the Marksmen started to find some momentum. Fayetteville's push came to a halt when Graeme McCrory received a double minor penalty for high-sticking at 9:04. Macon started the power play slowly and struggled to get set up in the offensive zone. After the first two minutes expired, Macon was able to find some success and create good opportunities. The Mayhem could not score, however, and Fayetteville fed off the big penalty kill and got some puck luck. After a weird, sharp bounce off the end boards, the puck bounced behind goaltender Josh Boyko and snuck its way into the net at 3:50. Both teams had a couple more opportunities, but Fayetteville would take the lead into the first intermission.

The second period was a nightmare for Macon. It started with a quick goal for the Marksmen with a quick faceoff win in the offensive zone just 48 seconds in. Fayetteville did not stop there and threw everything at Boyko, who did his best to keep the Mayhem in the game. The Marksmen had a great passing play from breakout to goal with Marcus Fechko being the eventual goal scorer at 10:57. This ended Boyko's night and gave Bailey Brkin his first game action since coming back from injury. Brkin looked ready to go, making some huge saves that momentarily seemed to give Macon some life. That was all sucked away with 2:30 left to go when John Monovich scored with a good shot, giving the Marksmen the four-goal lead. The Mayhem could not get to the middle of the ice and attack the front of the net as the Marksmen's speed overwhelmed the Mayhem.

Macon, down four goals, still had character to show in the third. The Mayhem would get one back thanks to Justin Kelley, who deflected a shot sent from the point, finally getting one past Ryan Kenny. Noah Roitman had the assist, which was his first professional point for the newcomer. Just when the Mayhem were showing life, there was Fayetteville to kill any light that was left. Two minutes after Kelley's goal, the Marksmen put the final nail in the coffin to regain their four-goal lead. The 5-1 loss puts the Mayhem behind the Marksmen in the standings and out of a playoff spot for now.

The Mayhem will get another crack at the Fayetteville Marksmen Saturday for River Monsters Night to close out the month of February. Don't miss your chance to buy the special Ocmulgee River Monsters jerseys by guaranteeing your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com!

by Tanner Ripley

