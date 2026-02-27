Mayhem Can't Mount Another Comeback in Loss to Ice Flyers

Published on February 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem fought hard in front of a sold-out barn for the school day game, but it was not enough to overcome the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-1.

Pensacola had the early aggressiveness, trying to get Macon from the jump in front of the packed house, but they were a little too aggressive. Pensacola forward Zack Bross would get called for slashing. Unfortunately for the Mayhem, they could not get set often and could not take advantage of the early power play. Soon after, in between the whistles, Max Messier seemed to bump into Ethan Price, and the two decided to drop the gloves. The two teams traded shots and chances until half way through the period when Pensacola started to build their momentum. At 7:13, a scrum ensued in front of the Mayhem bench, where 3 players were taken to the box and put Pensacola on the power play. Just 13 seconds into the power play, Sam Rhodes put a good shot on net that found the back of the net to put Pensacola up one. The Mayhem would generate some late opportunities, but would go into the intermission down one.

The Mayhem woke up and found their legs in the second period. Macon found ways to attack the net and had many chances where the puck seemed to just scoot through the crease. The Mayhem had the momentum building when they found the equalizer off a long shot that Pensacola goaltender Dominic Basse let a juicy rebound out in front with a lot of net showing that Evan Beers was able to take full advantage of at 8:31. Less than a minute later, another scrum formed after Pensacola was called for a penalty and saw a quick fight between former Mayhem Amedeo Mastrangeli and Justin Kelley. About a minute later, Macon turned the puck over in the defensive zone on the power play to Tyler German, whose shot was deflected off a stick and fluttered into the back of the net for a crushing goal. Mayhem continued to generate chances but could not get another past Basse.

Mayhem continued their solid play and got looks that could not fully develop into shots on goal. Pensacola countered with defensive structure and opportunistic rushes that were enough to slow Mayhem down in the third. Zack Bross would add a dagger with 3:44 remaining to put the Ice Flyers up two goals. Basse came up big for Pensacola down the stretch when Macon pushed. Macon had good looks and seemed to have more control starting in the second, but it was not enough as they fell 3-1.

