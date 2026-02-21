Boyko, Herrera Come Through Late in 2-1 Win

February 20, 2026

Macon Mayhem







Huntsville, AL - The Mayhem gutted out a hard-earned 2-1 win in Huntsville to open the weekend series.

The Mayhem came out strong with a push right out of the gate, as the line of Conor Witherspoon, Michael Herrera, and Justin Kelley created multiple grade-A chances with Witherspoon getting multiple good looks in the low slot. Brian Wilson and Josh Boyko were the story of the period though, as the Mayhem and Havoc ended the first tied scoreless.

Huntsville opened the second period on the power play, but the Mayhem penalty kill that's been strong all season did the job again. Shortly after, Macon went on a power play of their own, where Stefan Miklakos batted home a beautiful pass to the doorstep by Michael Krupinski to give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead. Macon got another power play later in the period, but the best chance belonged to Huntsville shorthanded, and Josh Boyko stopped the show with a phenomenal glove save, which kept the Mayhem in the lead.

The Havoc poured on the pressure throughout the third, as Boyko racked up the saves. After a flurry of chances for Huntsville, Witherspoon threw a full-ice stretch pass to Michael Herrera, who beat Brian Wilson on the breakaway to give the Mayhem an insurance marker. Huntsville continued pushing as Austin Alger eventually scored to cut the lead to one, but Boyko and the Mayhem held on for a 2-1 win in Huntsville.

The Mayhem are in Huntsville again tomorrow, and return home for their annual School Day Game on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 am.

