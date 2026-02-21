Marksmen Answer Back, Down Ice Flyers

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 5-2 on Friday night.

The Marksmen outshot the Ice Flyers 12-10 through the opening frame, but neither team found the back of the net.

Philippe Caron logged his first as a Marksmen 8:36 into the second period, off a dish from Tyler Love and Ryan Lieth, putting Fayetteville up 1-0. Blake Humphrey found his sixth of the season at 11:49, squeezing a shot past Logan Flodell, with Kyler Head and Ryan Lieth grabbing the helpers. Dawson Sciarrino found a lane through traffic, set up by Ethan Price at 13:59, putting Pensacola on the board to make it 2-1 through two periods of play.

Tyler Burnie tied up the game at 4:01, off an assist from Cooper Jones, making it 2-2. Shortly after at 5:48, John Moncovich buried a rebound opportunity created by Shane Murphy and Ryan Lieth, putting the Marksmen back in front 3-2. Graeme McCrory backhanded a shot at 8:56 set up by Cooper Fensterstock and Phillipe Caron, making it 4-2. Shane Murphy added the exclamation point at 9:18, catching an outlet pass from Coltan Wilkie, securing the 5-2 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 29-of-31 shots in the Marksmen win and Logan Flodell stopped 32-of-37 in the Ice Flyers effort.

The Marksmen will host Pensacola again tomorrow for Heroes Night presented by Smith Douglas Homes. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST.

