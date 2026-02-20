Boyko Returned, Bacon Signed Ahead of Huntsville Series

Published on February 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that goaltender Josh Boyko has returned from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Additionally, the team has signed defenseman Seth Bacon.

Boyko was called up on Wednesday morning to dress as the Swamp Rabbits' backup goaltender for their mid-week two-game set against South Carolina and Tulsa. He now rejoins the Mayhem in time for their two-game weekend series against the Huntsville Havoc.

Bacon, 27, from Duluth, Ga., is set to become the second player born in the state of Georgia to suit up for the Macon Mayhem, and the first since Malcolm Hayes in the 2022-23 season. Bacon is in his third professional season, and his first with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats. In three FPHL seasons between the Baton Rouge Zydeco, Monroe Moccasins and Blue Ridge, Bacon has totaled 28 points (4 g, 24 a) to go along with 158 penalty minutes in his 87 games.

The Mayhem finish a five-game road trip in Huntsville this weekend and return home for their annual School Day Game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 AM ET.







SPHL Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.