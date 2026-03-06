Former Gladiators Captain Neiley Joins Macon

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forward Eric Neiley has signed with the Mayhem on a five-game PTO.

Neiley, 34, from Warminster Township, Pa., will make his SPHL debut tonight with the Mayhem after beginning this season with the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters. Neiley is in the top-25 of the FPHL's scoring race this season, with 48 points (18 g, 30 a) through just 33 games.

Prior to his professional career, Neiley played four years of NCAA division-I hockey at Dartmouth College, where he was an alternate captain and named to the All-Ivy League first team in his senior season. He then made his professional debut with the AHL's Providence Bruins in the 2014-15 season, before returning to the Bruins for a brief stint at the beginning of the 2015-16 season. He then began his ECHL career with the Atlanta Gladiators, a team for whom Neiley has had four separate stints.

Neiley is in the top-five in Gladiators franchise history for games played, goals, points, and penalty minutes. In his ECHL career, Neiley has played a total of 344 career games, all but 34 of which were with the Gladiators. He played 30 games for the Adirondack Thunder in the 2017-18 season, and four games for the Jacksonville Icemen in the 2020-21 season. Through his 344 games at the ECHL level, Neiley has totaled 254 points (126 g, 128 a) over the course of eight seasons.

Neiley's five-game contract with the Mayhem will begin tonight, and run through the conclusion of next weekend's series in Pensacola.

The Mayhem host the Birmingham Bulls tonight for Dr. Seuss Night at 7 p.m., and again Saturday night for Farm Night.







