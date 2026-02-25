Brkin Returns, Roitman Joins the Mayhem Ahead of Homestand

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have activated goaltender Bailey Brkin off of injured reserve, and signed rookie right-shot defenseman Noah Roitman to a five-game PTO.

In a corresponding move, goaltender Sebastian Resar has been placed on waivers.

Brkin, 26, from Sherwood Park, Alberta, returns to the team after a nearly two-month stint on injured reserve. His last game action came in Birmingham on December 27, a loss to the Bulls. Prior to his injury, Brkin was off to a tremendous start, with a .921 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average.

Roitman, 24, from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., comes to the Mayhem following the conclusion of his senior season at NCAA division-III Concordia University Wisconsin, where he spent four years. In his time at Concordia, Roitman was a lineup regular, totaling 35 points (7 g, 28 a) in 106 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Roitman spent three seasons splitting time between the NAHL and NA3HL, most notably with the Rochester Grizzlies where he was an NA3HL champion and defenseman of the year in the 2021-22 season.

Roitman's five-game tryout will cover the span of the Mayhem's upcoming five-game homestand, beginning this Thursday and carrying through next weekend's series against the Birmingham Bulls.

The Mayhem are back at home for their annual School Day Game on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 am.







