Josh Boyko Called up by Greenville

Published on February 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that goaltender Josh Boyko has been called up by the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Boyko, 28, from Mississauga, Ontario, is in his fourth season of professional hockey, all of which have included stints with the Mayhem. This is Boyko's seventh call-up to the ECHL level, and the first since the 2023-24 season. In his career at the ECHL level, Boyko carries a 9-11-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average.

He will be with Greenville for their game this morning in North Charleston against the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Mayhem finish a five-game road trip in Huntsville this weekend and return home for their annual School Day Game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 AM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







