Rivermen Prepare for Three-Game Series with Evansville

Published on February 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (32-10-1) are getting set to take on the Evansville Thunderbolts (20-14-6) this Friday at Carver Arena and then again in Evansville on Saturday and Sunday. Face-off for Friday night's home game is set for 7:15 pm, while Saturday and Sunday in Evansville are set for 7:00 and 3:00 face-offs.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be back on home ice on Friday night for the first time since January 25. Peoria will be hosting Looney Tunes night, presented by Koch Konstruction, featuring a Rivermen stocking cap giveaway for the first 1000 fans and a post-game jersey auction. The Rivermen will then hit the road to take on the Evansville Thunderbolts for two more road games on Saturday and Sunday. The Rivermen have played their last eight games away from Carver Arena. After this weekend, it will be 10 of their last 11 games on the road.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen are currently coming off a three-game weekend against the Quad City Storm, where the Rivermen won two out of their last three games. However, there was a price to be paid as both defensemen, Alex Davis and Terry Ryder, were placed on the 14-Day IR with lower and upper body injuries, respectively. Peoria recently returned defenseman Kylar Fenton from the ECHL, and forward Zac Sirota is back from the IR list.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rivermen are coming off a three-game weekend where the Rivermen took four out of a possible six points in their final weekend series against the Quad City Storm. Peoria defeated Quad City on Thursday, 7-4, thanks to a three-goal hat trick by Michael McChesney. McChesney followed it up on Friday with Peoria's only goal in a 2-1 loss before adding on another goal in Saturday's 3-1 Rivermen victory.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen forward Michael McChesney scored five goals last weekend against the Storm while adding one assist for six points in three games. McChesney became just the third SPHL Rivermen player to eclipse 30 goals in a single season.

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBOLTS

The Evansville Thunderbolts are 5-4-1 in their last ten games. The Bolts are coming off a single game last week in Evansville as they hosted the Huntsville Havoc. Evansville was able to emerge victorious in a close 1-0 contest. The Thunderbolts are led up front by Myles Abbate, who has two goals in his last three games, including the game-winner last weekend against Huntsville. Evansville is 3-1 in their last four games, and last beat the Rivermen in their last meeting 2-0 on February 4.







