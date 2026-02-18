Dawgs Add Stone from From FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has called up Defenseman Dan Stone from the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears. Stone will wear number 25 for Roanoke.

Stone is in his third year of professional hockey, suiting up in 145 FPHL games for the Black Bears since 2023. The Calgary, Alberta native has notched six goals, two assists and 22 penalty minutes this season. Prior to his professional career in Binghamton, Stone played four seasons at Adrian College (ACHA - DI) appearing in 112 games, the six-foot-four defenseman recorded 19 goals, 47 assists and 18 penalty minutes. Stone was a member of each of Binghamton's back-to-back Commissioner's Cup championship teams in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Stone was named an Empire Division Rookie All Star following for the 2023-24 season, making him the second Binghamton defenseman in franchise history to receive this honor.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday, February 19, at 10:00 A.M. EST at Crown Coliseum. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







