Dawgs Place Roudebush and Reifler on IR, Boysen on Waivers

Published on February 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that goaltender Austyn Roudebush and forward Ryan Reifler have been placed on the 14-day injured reserve, while forward Ricky Boysen has been placed on waivers.

Roudebush is in his sixth season in Roanoke, having already cemented his status as one of the best goalies in league history. The veteran netminder broke the SPHL career wins record back in November, currently holding 122 career wins to his name. Appearing in 199 games for the Dawgs in his career, Roudebush has recorded 109 of his 122 career wins in the Star City. So far this year, the Toledo, Ohio native has gone 13-8-2 with a 2.36 goals against average, a .923 sve clip, and two shutouts. Last season, Roudebush led the league with 29 wins as the Dawgs went 29-13-4 in games that Roudebush received the result, and he's led the league in wins, minutes played, and games played in two of the last three seasons. Roudebush has a .911 career save percentage in the SPHL, and his 2.51 career goals against average also ranks among the top 10 all-time in the league's history for goaltenders that appeared in more than 50 games. Roudebush was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs after helping the Dawgs win their first league championship in team history, and the 32-year-old goaltender has a 13-7-1 record, a .916 save percentage, a 2.48 goals against average, and two shutouts in 21 career postseason appearances for the Dawgs.

Reifler joined the Dawgs last March out of Elmira College (NCAA-DIII), where he played for five seasons. The 26-year-old winger has four goals, 19 assists, nine penalty minutes, and a team-leading plus-nine rating in 37 games this year for Roanoke, leading all SPHL rookies for assists. Reifler also had one assist in six games for the Dawgs last spring before returning to finish the academic year at Elmira. The six-foot-three forward had a dominant career at Elmira, notching 48 goals, 58 assists, 61 penalty minutes, and a plus-22 rating in 120 career collegiate games, earning a second-team All-UCHC selection as a senior after tallying 14 goals and 14 assists in 25 games. Reifler also was named to the 2020-21 UCHC All-Rookie Team. Prior to his college days, the Binghamton, New York native played four years of junior hockey in the CCHL, NA3HL, and CCHL2, recording 246 points in 120 NA3HL games and a plus/minus rating of plus-184.

Boysen joined the Dawgs this fall after starting the season in training camp with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. The 25-year-old forward notched five goals, seven assists, 22 penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating in 41 games this season for Roanoke, and had also appeared in two games late in the season last year for the SPHL's Quad City Storm. Prior to his professional career, the Pittsburgh native played four seasons of college hockey at Trinity College (NCAA-DIII), finishing with 31 goals, 27 assists, and 52 penalty minutes in 103 career games. The six-foot-two rookie also played three years of junior hockey in the NAHL between the Odessa Jackalopes and the Northeast Generals, tallying a total of 22 goals, 32 assists, and 162 penalty minutes in 141 combined games throughout his time in the NAHL.

