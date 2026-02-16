SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on February 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:

Fayetteville's Shane Murphy

Fayetteville's Shane Murphy has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 201, Fayetteville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 14.

At 13:39 of the second period, Murphy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking, and a major penalty for fighting.

Murphy will miss Fayetteville's game against Roanoke on February 19.







SPHL Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.