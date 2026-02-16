SPHL Announces Suspension
Published on February 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:
Fayetteville's Shane Murphy
Fayetteville's Shane Murphy has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 201, Fayetteville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 14.
At 13:39 of the second period, Murphy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking, and a major penalty for fighting.
Murphy will miss Fayetteville's game against Roanoke on February 19.
