Mayhem Fall Flat in Shutout Loss to Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, Fla.) - The Mayhem couldn't put it together in a 3-0 loss to Pensacola.

The Ice Flyers came out flying against Sebastian Resar and the Mayhem, controlling the shots on goal counter early in the game. The Mayhem had a chance to come through on the game's first power play, but couldn't get through on Logan Flodell. The Ice Flyers continued to pressure, eventually resulting in the game's first goal, as Mike Moran was able to beat Resar for what would become the game winning goal with just under six minutes left in the first.

Macon pushed harder in the second period, but Flodell stood tall still. Both teams had a power play chance in the middle frame, and neither could convert. The Mayhem nearly doubled the Ice Flyers' shots in the second period, but still trailed 1-0 after 40 minutes.

The Ice Flyers doubled their lead nearly immediately in the third period, with Tyrone Bronte adding an insurance marker just 12 seconds into the third period to give Pensacola a 2-0 lead. Tyler German would score again at 8:08 to make the score 3-0, which would be the eventual final. Pensacola outshot Macon 30-23 in their win.

The Mayhem are in Huntsville this weekend, and return home for their annual School Day Game on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 am.







