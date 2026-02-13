Herrera Called up to ECHL's Adirondack Thunder

Published on February 13, 2026

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forward Michael Herrera has been called up by the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

This is Herrera's first call-up to the ECHL level, and it is well deserved as he has broken out with the Mayhem this season. Since being acquired from the Peoria Rivermen in a trade at the beginning of December, Herrera has 16 points (8 g, 8 a) in 24 games with the Mayhem. His eight goals with the Mayhem this season are tied for fourth on the team, behind only Matteo Ybarra (11), Connor May and Conor Witherspoon (nine each).

Herrera, 23, from Syracuse, N.Y., is in his first full professional season after making his pro debut last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. As a rookie in Pensacola, he recorded 15 points (6 g, 9 a) in 30 games. He then began this season in Birmingham before being traded to Peoria, then again traded to Macon.

The Mayhem begin a five-game road trip tonight in Birmingham and return home for their annual School Day Game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 AM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







