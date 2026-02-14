Kylar Fenton and Dylan Massie Called up to ECHL

Published on February 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Friday that defenseman Kylar Fenton and forward Dylan Massie have both accepted call-ups to the Maine Mariners and the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, respectively. Both players will report immediately and will not be available for Peoria's evening game against Quad City.

Fenton, a native of Milwaukee, WI, started the year in Maine with the Mariners and participated in their training camp. Though he did not make the opening night roster, Fenton has made a name for himself as one of the more solid defensemen in the SPHL. This year, his statistical rookie campaign, Fenton has amassed 2 goals and 10 assists for 12 points and boasts a plus-12 plus/minus rating, which ranks sixth among all players in the SPHL. This is Fenton's first official call-up to the ECHL of his career.

Dylan Massie, the Saint-Lazare, QC native from Canada, is embarking on his first ECHL call-up opportunity with the Iowa Heartlanders. Massie started the season in Quad City but made his way to Peoria, where he garnered 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) in 37 games for the Rivermen. Massie will be teaming up with his brother Noah, formerly of the Quad City Storm, in Iowa this year.

The Rivermen are on the road on Friday and Saturday, taking on the Quad City Storm for the final two meetings between the two rivals in the regular season. Face-off for both games is set for 7:10 pm.







SPHL Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.