Road Trip Ends in Narrow Loss to Thunderbolts

Published on February 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Huntsville Havoc dropped 1-0 to the Evansville Thunderbolts in a close, physical contest on Friday night.

Tensions soared throughout the opening frame. At 6:13, Dom Procopio dropped the gloves with the Evansville captain, earning a matching pair of fighting majors. Despite several power-play opportunities for the Havoc, they were not able to convert, keeping the game scoreless.

The tie was broken midway through the second period. The Thunderbolts capitalized on an offensive push to score the lone, game-winning goal. Huntsville continued to battle and generated chances late in the frame, but entered the second intermission trailing by one.

The third period featured more action and physicality. After a heated exchange near the benches at 9:06, four roughing penalties were assessed, two for each team. Two late penalties forced the Havoc onto the penalty kill in the last minutes, including a brief stretch of 5-on-3, limiting their chances to even the score. Despite pulling the goalie for an extra attacker, the equalizer never came and Evansville held on to secure their shutout win on home ice.

Brian Wilson stopped 25-of-26 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Sunday, February 15 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







