Peoria Falls to Quad City, 2-1, After Late Storm Rally

Published on February 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - It was a tough way to lose a game on Friday night as the Peoria Rivermen (31-10-1) fell to the Quad City Storm (18-19-5) by a score of 2-1 despite the Rivermen holding a lead in the third period. Michael McChesney was the lone goal-scorer for the Rivermen, while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 39 saves on 41 shots on net.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Saturday night for their final game against Quad City at 7:10 pm at Vibrant Arena at the MARK. Peoria is 10-2-1 against the Storm this year.

FIRST PERIOD

Both teams started the contest fast with big hits and multiple chances, including on the power play. But goaltenders Nick Latinovich for Peoria and Zane Steeves for Quad City refused to be broken, and both the Rivermen and the Storm skated to a scoreless tie after the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

The goaltender's duel continued into the second period as the Storm outshot the Rivermen 14-8 in the middle period. Peoria's chances centered around Khaden Henry and Michael McChesney, while Quad City continued to look for centering passes into the slot. The Rivermen defenders, though, read the passes well and did a good job of shutting down the shooting and passing lanes. Those shots that did get through were turned aside by Latinovich, who made 28 saves through 40 minutes.

THIRD PERIOD

Peoria finally broke through in the third period while on the power play. Braydon Barker skated on the man advantage to the right-wing circle and sent a quick shot-pass to the low slot where Michael McChesney was waiting. McChensey, who had scored six goals in his previous two games against Quad City, re-directed Barker's shot into the net from right out in front, and his 29th goal of the season put the Rivermen on top 1-0. For a while in the third period, it looked like the Rivermen would hold on for a nar row win, but two late by the Quad City Storm (one short-handed and the other off a deflection right to the side of the net from the end-glass) were scored in just over 90 seconds on the short-side of Latinovich to put the Storm ahead 2-1. A last flourish by the Rivermen in the closing seconds failed to find a tying goal, and Peoria was forced to concede just its second loss of 2026 to the Quad City Storm.







SPHL Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.