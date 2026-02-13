Multiple Transactions Made Ahead of Long Weekend

The Knoxville Ice Bears have made a series of roster transactions ahead of a three-game weekend Friday afternoon. Forward Dawson McKinney has been activated from the 14-day injured reserve, forward Ryan Kuzmich has returned from his loan to Maine in the ECHL and Billy Roche has returned from the ECHL after serving stints with Greensboro and South Carolina. In addition, defenseman Troy Button has been placed on 14-day injured reserve and Phil Krawec has been added as an emergency backup goaltender for Friday night's home game against Pensacola.

McKinney is in his third season playing for the Ice Bears and has appeared in eight games this season for Knoxville, scoring two goals and adding three assists. He led the Ice Bears in goals with 25 last year, which was also good for fifth in the SPHL.

Kuzmich joined the Ice Bears late last season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at the University of New England, where he was a three-time All-Conference selection. He leads the Ice Bears with 12 goals this season and has 19 points in 33 games.

Roche is in his third SPHL season and first with the Ice Bears after being acquired in a trade with Roanoke back in November. He's appeared in 14 games as an Ice Bear with two goals and four assists. He has played in ten ECHL games.

Button has appeared in 180 SPHL games over parts of five seasons in stints with Birmingham, Evansville, Pensacola and is in his first year with Knoxville. He's appeared in 32 games for the Ice Bears this season with a pair of assists. His goal line save in last Saturday's game in Pensacola ultimately helped the Ice Bears reach overtime, where they defeated the Ice Flyers 2-1.

The Ice Bears host Pensacola Friday and Saturday at the Civic Coliseum before visiting Huntsville on Sunday.







