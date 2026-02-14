Dawgs Outlasted in 4-3 Loss to Marksmen

Published on February 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (20-18-3) couldn't find their groove on Friday night, falling 4-3 to the Fayetteville Marksmen (16-17-5) at Berglund Center. Joe Widmar had three points (1 G, 2 A), Noah Finstrom and Gustav Müller added goals, and Austyn Roudebush saved 20-of-23 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

The first two minutes of the action were a bit dicey for Roanoke, as Fayetteville missed an open net on a cross-crease pass to Sam Anzai, and Sam Dabrowski also hit the post on an early chance. The Dawgs settled in a bit from there, as John Aonso had a shot hit the post as well, and Roanoke outshot the Marksmen 9-7 throughout the period. Both teams also had one power play chance each, but the game was still scoreless at the end of 20 minutes.

Both teams opened up the offenses a bit more in the second period, with the Dawgs outshooting the Marksmen 14-9 in the frame. A missile by Roanoke's Travis Broughman from the right wing dinged off the crossbar early in the period, but the Dawgs did find the game's opening goal eventually. Aonso's shot from just inside the Fayetteville blue line was tipped along by Finstrom at 8:10 to give Roanoke the lead. It didn't take long for the Marksmen to tie the score, as a 2-on-1 odd-man rush allowed Cooper Fensterstock to notch his first SPHL goal at 9:58 to make it a 1-1 game. Roanoke killed off another Fayetteville power play chance, as neither team could snag the lead by the time the horn sounded for the second intermission.

Roanoke let the game get away in the third period, as Fayetteville took the lead and didn't look back. A puck that went sky-high in the Roanoke zone fell in the slot to Kyler Head, who smashed a baseball-style swing to the back of the net at 5:25 to put the Marksmen ahead. At 12:40, a puck that both Fayetteville and Roanoke overskated at the right goal line skittered directly to the middle of the slot to Coltan Wilkie, who made it a 3-1 game. The Dawgs would bounce back to tie the game on a 6-on-4 power play goal at 16:39 by Widmar to make it a 3-2 contest, but a long-range empty-net shot by Fayetteville's Trey Fechko at 17:25 pushed the margin back out to two goals for the Marksmen. Müller snapped home a cross-crease pass from Widmar at 19:15 to make it a 4-3 game, but chaos ensued just after the goal was scored. Roanoke ended up losing Matt Dorsey, C.J. Valerian, and Broughman for the final seconds, while Fayetteville lost Shane Murphy and Ethan Hawes out of the post-whistle altercations, as all five players finished the game back in the locker room. Roanoke's Bryce Martin and Fayetteville's Matt Wiesner joined as well in the final four seconds of the game after slashing each other back and forth before a faceoff, but the Marksmen held on in the closing seconds for the 4-3 result.

Mason Beaupit stopped 34-of-37 shots faced in net for Fayetteville. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 0-for-3 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay home to host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, February 14, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST.







