Dawgs Acquire Paul from Quad City in Exchange for Bourgeois

Published on February 9, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has traded rookie defenseman Fabrice Bourgeois to the Quad City Storm in exchange for rookie forward Ashton Paul.

Paul is in his first season in professional hockey, starting the season with the Huntsville Havoc before he was traded to the Storm just after Christmas. The six-foot-two forward has seven goals, four assists, 40 penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating between the two teams up to this point in the 2025-26 campaign. A native of The Pas, Manitoba, the 21-year-old was actually a teammate of Bourgeois's with the SJHL's Flin Flon Bombers during the 2023-24 season. Paul played four seasons of junior hockey in the MJHL and SJHL, winning an SJHL championship with the Melfort Mustangs in the spring of 2025. While suiting up for four different junior teams from 2021-2025, Paul notched 61 goals, 106 assists, and 283 penalty minutes in 225 combined games throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Bourgeois is in his first season of pro hockey, recording two assists, 55 penalty minutes, three fighting majors, and a minus-five rating in 35 games up to this point with the Dawgs. The six-foot-four defenseman previously spent his junior hockey career in the QJHL, QCHL, SJHL, and MJAHL. In his last two seasons playing in the SJHL and MJAHL, the St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec native combined to record four goals, 19 assists, and 131 penalty minutes in 67 combined regular season and postseason appearances. Bourgeois featured prominently for the Edmundston Blizzard en route to an MJAHL championship this past spring.

