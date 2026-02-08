Dawgs Snakebitten in Late 2-1 Loss to Peoria

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (20-17-3) were on the wrong end of some unfortunate puck luck on Saturday night, falling 2-1 to the Peoria Rivermen (30-9-1) in Berglund Center. Gustav Müller notched the lone goal, assisted by Olivier Beaudoin and Joe Widmar, while Austyn Roudebush saved 24-of-26 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

Roanoke set the tone in the first period, flying around on the forecheck and tallying 15 shots on net in the first 20 minutes of action. There were plenty of good chances for the Dawgs to open the scoring, but it would take until they went on a 5-on-3 power play late in the frame to get on the board. Beaudoin and Widmar combined in the high slot to take the attention of Peoria's penalty-killers, then quickly worked the puck to a wide-open Müller at the right-wing circle. Müller's missile put the Dawgs on the board at the 19:07 mark to open the scoring. The Dawgs would start the second frame with just under a minute remaining on another power play chance as well.

Peoria killed off that remaining penalty time to start the second period, then got to work on jumpstarting its own offense. The Rivermen outshot the Dawgs 13-8 in the middle frame, and enjoyed three power play chances, including 70 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage. Roanoke was able to dig in and keep the Rivermen off the board, and were even robbed of a couple of great scoring opportunities of their own, as both goaltenders were standing on their respective heads. The Dawgs still maintained a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes.

The game remained extremely physical down the stretch, but the officials let both teams settle it themselves in an incredibly high-level third period between the two sides. Roanoke would outshoot Peoria 14-4 in the final 20 minutes of play, but two brutal bounces ended up sinking the Dawgs. A clearing attempt by Roanoke bounced off a Peoria skate, then pinballed its way towards the front of the net before it somehow squeaked in to make it a 1-1 game at 8:52, with Khaden Henry credited on the goal. The go-ahead goal was an even tougher hop, as a puck that was meant to go all the way around the glass on a chip by Peoria's Eimantas Noreika ricocheted off a glass stanchion, directly into the low slot of the Roanoke zone, and onto the stick of Henry's one-time blast that gave the Rivermen a 2-1 lead at 15:25. The Dawgs emptied their net over the final two minutes and had a plethora of great chances to tie the game, but the Rivermen were able to hold on due to clutch shot-blocking and great goaltending in the closing moments.

Connor McAnanama stopped 36-of-37 shots faced in net for Peoria. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Rivermen went 0-for-3 on their chances.

