Young Guns Lift Rivermen to 2-1 Comeback Victory over Roanoke

Published on February 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA - It was the new additions, goaltender Connor McAnanama and forward Khaden Henry, who made the biggest impact on Saturday night. These first-year Rivermen made the difference as Peoria (30-9-1) came from behind in the third period to defeat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (20-17-3) by a score of 2-1 at the Berglund Center. Khaden Henry scored both goals for the Rivermen in the third period while McAnanama made 36 saves on 37 shots for his fourth consecutive victory of the season, all while allowing just a single goal against.

Now the first team in the SPHL to reach 30 wins, the Rivermen sit comfortably in first place in the SPHL, eleven points over the second-place Huntsville Havoc. The Rivermen will be on the road again next week for three straight games in Moline, IL, against the Quad City Storm. Thursday's matchup will be at 10:00 am, while Friday and Saturday's contests will be at 7:10 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Roanoke pushed the pace of play early in the first period, but were frustrated by the Rivermen netminder Connor McAnanama, who made several big saves in quick succession to keep the Rail Yard Dawgs off the board. Roanoke, however, would not be denied, as they received a five-on-three power play in the closing minutes of the first period and converted on a power-play shot from the right-wing circle to take a 1-0 lead.

SECOND PERIOD

The middle period saw three straight Peoria power plays, including an extended five-on-three. However, the Rail Yard Dawgs penalty kill was exceptional, keeping Peoria's top-ranked power play in check and keeping the Rivermen off the board. Peoria continued to lead on McAnanama, who turned aside all eight scoring chances Roanoke had in the second in an a tte mpt to extend their lead.

THIRD PERIOD

The final regulation frame opened with a furious Rivermen attack. The key chance came as Eimantas Noreika forced a turnover along the right-wing boards. The puck came loose to Khaden Henry at the right-wing circle, and he picked up the puck and streaked to the slot. With traffic in front, he back-handed a shot that produced a rebound. Following up on his shot, Henry took a whack at the rebound and saw it slide underneath a mass of bodies and beneath the pad of Austyn Roudebush to tie the game at 1-1. Not sa tisfied with a tied game, the Rivermen kept their foot on the proverbial gas pedal and found the go-ahead goal off a crazy bounce. Noreika entered the zone along the right-wing side and backhanded the puck around the glass to set up the offense. The puck took a bounce off the stanchion and sailed into the low slot for Henry, who one-timed a shot into the back of the net past an unready Roudebush. Roanoke pressed hard late in the third period, eventually out-shooting the Rivermen 14-4 in the third, but McAnan ama held firm throughout and led the Rivermen to their 30th victory of the season.







