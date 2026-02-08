Ice Bears Downed in Overtime by Ice Flyers

Published on February 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers fell 2-1 to the Knoxville Ice Bears in overtime on Saturday night at the Hangar in front of 6,253 fans.

The game remained scoreless through the first period, with both goaltenders keeping things tight. Knoxville broke through in the second period when Carson Vance scored to give the Ice Bears a 1-0 lead. The Ice Flyers battled back, and the deadlock finally broke in the final minutes of the third period when Sam Rhodes tied things up, rejuvenating the crowd and breathing some life into the home team.

The game would go on to overtime, where Cam Gaudette ended up with another costly penalty with a holding call that set up Knoxville's Tim Kent for a powerplay goal, giving the Ice Bears a 2-1 victory.

The Ice Flyers now head to Knoxville for another set of games before coming home for Lilo and Stitch Night on Sunday, February 15.

Fans can bid on #79 Sam Rhodes' Goal Puck from tonight on DASH

Fans also have until Tuesday, February 10 to Bid on Game-Worn Jerseys from the game on DASH

Scoring Summary

First Period

No scoring.

Shots on goal: KNX 9, PEN 11

Second Period

KNX 1, PEN 0

9:33 Carson Vance - Gaeta, Kent

Shots on Goal: KNX 11, PEN 13

Third Period

KNX 1, PEN 1

17:44 Sam Rhodes - Poulias

Shots on Goal: KNX 3, PEN 17

Overtime

KNX 2, PEN 1

1:52 Tim Kent - Vance Soper

Shots on Goal: KNX 2, PEN 2

Total Shots on Goal: KNX 25, PEN 43







