Ice Bears Downed in Overtime by Ice Flyers
Published on February 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers fell 2-1 to the Knoxville Ice Bears in overtime on Saturday night at the Hangar in front of 6,253 fans.
The game remained scoreless through the first period, with both goaltenders keeping things tight. Knoxville broke through in the second period when Carson Vance scored to give the Ice Bears a 1-0 lead. The Ice Flyers battled back, and the deadlock finally broke in the final minutes of the third period when Sam Rhodes tied things up, rejuvenating the crowd and breathing some life into the home team.
The game would go on to overtime, where Cam Gaudette ended up with another costly penalty with a holding call that set up Knoxville's Tim Kent for a powerplay goal, giving the Ice Bears a 2-1 victory.
The Ice Flyers now head to Knoxville for another set of games before coming home for Lilo and Stitch Night on Sunday, February 15.
Fans can bid on #79 Sam Rhodes' Goal Puck from tonight on DASH
Fans also have until Tuesday, February 10 to Bid on Game-Worn Jerseys from the game on DASH
Scoring Summary
First Period
No scoring.
Shots on goal: KNX 9, PEN 11
Second Period
KNX 1, PEN 0
9:33 Carson Vance - Gaeta, Kent
Shots on Goal: KNX 11, PEN 13
Third Period
KNX 1, PEN 1
17:44 Sam Rhodes - Poulias
Shots on Goal: KNX 3, PEN 17
Overtime
KNX 2, PEN 1
1:52 Tim Kent - Vance Soper
Shots on Goal: KNX 2, PEN 2
Total Shots on Goal: KNX 25, PEN 43
SPHL Stories from February 7, 2026
- Ice Bears Emerge Victorious in Overtime over Pensacola - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ice Bears Downed in Overtime by Ice Flyers - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Bulls Avoid Season Series Sweep, Defeat Marksmen - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Young Guns Lift Rivermen to 2-1 Comeback Victory over Roanoke - Peoria Rivermen
- Gutsy Win over Thunderbolts Keeps Mayhem in Playoff Spot - Macon Mayhem
- Dawgs Snakebitten in Late 2-1 Loss to Peoria - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Thunderbolts Come up Just Short in Rematch with Mayhem - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Havoc Push Past Storm, Sweep Weekend Series - Huntsville Havoc
- Game Preview: February 7 vs Knoxville - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Ice Flyers Stories
- Ice Bears Downed in Overtime by Ice Flyers
- Game Preview: February 7 vs Knoxville
- Ice Bears Blank Ice Flyers, 1-0
- Game Preview: February 6 vs Knoxville
- Ice Flyers Edge Marksmen, 4-3