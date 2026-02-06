Game Preview: February 6 vs Knoxville

Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - Get ready for an exciting Adult Jersey Giveaway Night Driven by Kia Autosport of Pensacola! The first 1,500 fans aged 13 and older will receive a white giveaway jersey as the Ice Flyers host the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Hangar for the first time this season.

Tickets are going fast! Secure your seats now

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

TONIGHT'S PROMO INFORMATION

50/50 RAFFLE - ENTER NOW!

The jackpot grows all game long, giving one lucky fan the chance to take home half the pot while supporting programs that positively impact our local community. The earlier you enter, the bigger the prize can grow!

Purchase online at iff5050.org (available anywhere in Florida) or buy in person above Sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Get your tickets now and join the excitement while supporting the Ice Flyers Foundation!

SHIRT-OFF-HIS-BACK RAFFLE FEATURING #12 shane bull

Take your shot at an authentic game-worn Pensacola Ice Flyers jersey during tonight's game with our Shirt Off His Back raffle featuring #12 Shane Bulls' White Jersey. This raffle has moved online to DASH, so fans can enter from anywhere for their chance to win. You do not need to be present to claim your prize!

One winner will be selected at the end of the 2nd intermission and announced on the ribbon during the 3rd period. If you're in attendance, you can claim your jersey immediately following the game. If not, winners will be contacted directly after the drawing.

Season Ticket Holders: Redeem your vouchers for free entries at the Coca-Cola Concierge above Section 111.

Purchase Raffle Tickets

JOIN IN ON OUR LIGHT SHOWS!

Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, February 7 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Hill-Kelly | 7PM | Get Tickets

Away: Friday, February 13 at Roanoke | 6:05PM

Away: Saturday, February 14 at Roanoke | 6:05PM

Home: Sunday, February 15 -Lilo and Stitch Night | 4PM | Get Tickets







SPHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.