Peoria Winning Streak Ends After 2-0 Loss to ThunderBolts

Published on February 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

EVANSVILLE, IN - Peoria's historic 12-game winning streak ended on Wednesday night as the Rivermen (28-9-1) fell to the Evansville Thunderbolts (18-13-6) 2-0 at the Ford Center. It was the first loss of the Rivermen since December 12, 2025, when Peoria fell 3-1 to the Knoxville Ice Bears on home ice. Goaltender Nick Latinovich made 31 saves on 32 shots faced.

The Rivermen will remain on the road this week as they travel to Roanoke, Virginia, for a Friday-Saturday series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Face-off for both contests is set for 7:05 pm ET.

FIRST PERIOD

Like almost every meeting between the Rivermen and the Thunderbolts. The first period saw good blue-line defense for both sides, making rushes hard to come by for either side. The first period opened up slightly as the Rivermen earned their first power play midway through the first period. Though they failed to convert, they did get several quality chances. Evansville countered late with several quality chances of their own as they pinned the Rivermen in their own zone late. In the end, both sides ended the first period scoreless.

SECOND PERIOD

Building off of their momentum gained late in the first period, Evansville wasted little time looking to strike first. Evan Miller was able to find the back of the net on a short-angle shot in the first five minutes of the second period to put the Thunderbolts up 1-0.

THIRD PERIOD

After killing off an early penalty against, the Rivermen went on the attack and had several quality chances to tie the game in the third. This included a chance right off a face-off by Khaden Henry, who deked around a defender to get to t he net, as well as a breakaway f o r Connor Szmul from the blue line in. However, solid goaltending from Evansville netminder Kristian Stead, along with a stifling Evansville defense, prevented the Rivermen from finding the tying goal. The Thunderbolts netted an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period to seal a 2-0 victory as Peoria saw its winning streak end at 12 games.







