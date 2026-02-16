Marksmen Add Defenseman Philippe Caron

Published on February 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that defenseman Philippe Caron has been claimed off of waivers.

Caron, 25, started the season with the Birmingham Bulls, logging one goal and four assists through 39 games played.

Prior to beginning his SPHL career, he spent last season with Villard-de-Lans of the France2 league. In 28 games, the Timmins, Ontario native recorded seven goals and 13 assists.

Fayetteville and Roanoke meet again at the Crown Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. EST, for the first of two School Day games. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Friday, Feb. 20, will see the Marksmen play host to the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Beach Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.