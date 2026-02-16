Dawgs Activate Claeys from IR

Published on February 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that goaltender Brody Claeys has been activated from the injured reserve list.

Claeys is in his fourth season in the Star City, playing in 41 games for Roanoke with a 13-17-6 record in net for the Dawgs. The 29-year-old was off to a solid start this year, with a .901 save percentage and a 3.04 goals against average in his first 13 appearances before an injury during a December 26 game at Knoxville forced him out of the action and onto the injured reserve. The Dauphin, Manitoba native has also played in 28 career ECHL games, notching a 12-10-2 mark with a 3.19 goals against average, and earned a brief call-up to the AHL's Utica Comets in 2023. Claeys was a member of Roanoke's 2022-2023 President's Cup championship team. Last season, Claeys appeared in 33 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, recording a .901 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday, February 19, at 10:00 A.M. EST at Crown Coliseum. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.