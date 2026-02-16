Rivermen Place Ryder and Davis on 14-Day IR, Adeniye Moved to 30-Day IR - Sirota Returns to Roster

Published on February 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have made several moves following their last series against the Quad City Storm. Defenseman Terry Ryder and Alex Davis have been placed on the 14-D ay IR list, while Ayodele A deniye has been reclassified to the 30-Day IR. In addition, the Rivermen have added Zac Sirota back to the active roster.

The Rivermen will be back on home ice on Friday night against the Evansville Thunderbolts before heading back on the road to take on the Thunderbolts in Evansville, Indiana. Face-off for Friday night's game is set for 7:15 pm, while Saturday and Sunday's games in Evansville are set for 7:00 pm and 3:00 pm, respectively.







