Havoc Stifled, Bulls Deliver 2-0 Shutout

Published on February 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc could not capitalize on key power-play opportunities to rally back against the Birmingham Bulls, falling to their state rivals.

The first period quickly turned physical. Matching fighting majors at 13:55 for Ethan Lindsay and a Birmingham defenseman set a gritty tone. Shortly after, the Bulls found the back of the net at 15:51, taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period saw strong offensive pressure from the Havoc, outshooting Birmingham 16-5. Despite two power-play opportunities for Huntsville and steady scoring opportunities on both sides, neither team could get a puck behind the opposing goalie, leaving the second frame scoreless.

At the start of the third period, the Havoc missed a power-play chance to get even after a tripping penalty against the Bulls at 0:23. Still trailing by one late in the period, Huntsville pulled the goalie for an extra attacker in an attempt to tie the score. The effort fell short when Birmingham added an empty-net goal at 19:39 to seal the result, ensuring the Joe Stroud Memorial Yellowhammer remained in their hands.

Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-27 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Macon Mayhem on Friday, February 20 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







