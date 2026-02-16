Havoc Come up Short 4-3 against Ice Bears

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc fell short to the Knoxville Ice Bears in a tightly contested matchup on Saturday night.

The Havoc did not wait long into the first period to pull ahead. At 7:10, Matt Allen finished a play set up by Cole Reginato and Connor Fries. Knoxville answered late into the frame, tying the game at 19:22.

The Ice Bears struck early in the second to take the lead, adding another six minutes later to go up by two. The Havoc responded midway through the period when Ethan Lindsay buried a feed from Gio Procopio and Dom Procopio to cut the deficit to 3-2. After a delay of game penalty against Knoxville, Connor Fries, assisted by Matt Allen and Cole Reginato, netted the equalizer on the power play with just 26 seconds left in the period.

Both teams tried hard to find a go-ahead goal in the third period. Knoxville capitalized during a 5-on-3 play in their favor, scoring at 14:27. Despite pushing late and battling through physical play, the Havoc were unable to find the equalizer in the closing minutes.

Dysen Skinner stopped 18-of-22 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Monday, February 16 against the Birmingham Bulls at the Pelham Civic Complex.







