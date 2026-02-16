Ice Flyers Shut out Macon
Published on February 15, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers got back into the win column with a 3-0 victory over the Macon Mayhem on Sunday night at the Hangar in front of 5,829 fans celebrating Lilo and Stitch Night.
Mike Moran opened the scoring for the home team with a deflection on a shot from Ethan Price, giving the Ice Flyers a 1-0 lead. The second period remained scoreless as both teams battled for control. Tyler Bronte extended the lead to 2-0 just 12 seconds into the third period, and Tyler German sealed the deal with a goal 8 minutes in to make it 3-0.
Logan Flodell earned his first Ice Flyers shutout in net, stopping all 23 of Macon's shots.
The Ice Flyers now hit the road for Fayetteville next weekend.
Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks and game-worn Lilo & Stitch Jerseys now on DASH.
Scoring Summary
First Period
MAC 0, PEN 1
14:02 Mike Moran (8) - Price, Aromatario
Shots on goal: MAC 6, PEN 14
Second Period
No scoring.
Shots on Goal: MAC 11, PEN 5
Third Period
MAC 0, PEN 2
0:12 Tyrone Bronte (11) - Moran, Gaudette
MAC 0, PEN 3
8:08 Tyler German (11) - Rhodes
Shots on Goal: MAC 6, PEN 11
Total Shots on Goal: MAC 23, PEN 30
SPHL Stories from February 15, 2026
- Havoc Come up Short 4-3 against Ice Bears - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Bears Edge Havoc 4-3 on the Road for Fifth Straight Win - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ice Flyers Shut out Macon - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Game Preview: February 15 vs Macon - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Boyko Shines as Mayhem Earn Split with Bulls in Shootout - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.