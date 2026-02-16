Ice Flyers Shut out Macon

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers got back into the win column with a 3-0 victory over the Macon Mayhem on Sunday night at the Hangar in front of 5,829 fans celebrating Lilo and Stitch Night.

Mike Moran opened the scoring for the home team with a deflection on a shot from Ethan Price, giving the Ice Flyers a 1-0 lead. The second period remained scoreless as both teams battled for control. Tyler Bronte extended the lead to 2-0 just 12 seconds into the third period, and Tyler German sealed the deal with a goal 8 minutes in to make it 3-0.

Logan Flodell earned his first Ice Flyers shutout in net, stopping all 23 of Macon's shots.

The Ice Flyers now hit the road for Fayetteville next weekend.

Scoring Summary

First Period

MAC 0, PEN 1

14:02 Mike Moran (8) - Price, Aromatario

Shots on goal: MAC 6, PEN 14

Second Period

No scoring.

Shots on Goal: MAC 11, PEN 5

Third Period

MAC 0, PEN 2

0:12 Tyrone Bronte (11) - Moran, Gaudette

MAC 0, PEN 3

8:08 Tyler German (11) - Rhodes

Shots on Goal: MAC 6, PEN 11

Total Shots on Goal: MAC 23, PEN 30







