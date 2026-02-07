Havoc Surge in Second, Skate off with 5-2 Win

Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc made a strong defensive start and a second period scoring surge to secure a hard-earned win over the Quad City Storm.

The first period saw fast-paced hockey. With just 1:26 remaining in the frame, Matt Allen, assisted by Dom Procopio and Ben Schultheis, broke the deadlock to give the Havoc a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

While starting out slow, Huntsville really took control in the second period with three goals in the final minutes. Frank Trazzera doubled the lead at 17:09, converting a pass from Austin Alger and Matt Allen. Just 26 seconds later, Austin Alger added the game-winning goal, backed by Cole Golka and Gio Procopio. The momentum continued after a penalty against Quad City when Gio Procopio, assisted by Austin Alger and Josh Kestner, made a power-play goal at 18:53, pushing the lead to 4-0. The period ended with rising tensions and a pair of fighting majors.

The Storm rallied midway through the third period, scoring twice in just over a minute to cut into the deficit. The Havoc answered quickly at 15:03, as Cole Golka, supported by Kevin Weaver-Vitale and Gio Procopio, found the back of the net to stop their comeback attempt.

Brian Wilson stopped 35-of-37 shots to seal the victory. Huntsville went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay at home for their next game against the Quad City Storm on Saturday, February 7 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.

