School Day Showcase Rescheduled to February 18

Published on January 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







Due to weather concerns our second annual School Day Showcase has been rescheduled to February 18th. We believe this is the best decision to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff. Student and faculty safety is always our top priority.

All payments and tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. If your school is unable to attend on February 18, please let us know and we will discuss next steps regarding refunds.

All other details for the event will remain the same, including arrival times, programming, rules, and overall schedule.

Any questions can be directed to info@huntsvillehavoc.com







