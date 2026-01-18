Havoc Survive 4-3 Shootout Thriller against Ice Bears

Published on January 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc earned a hard-fought shootout victory over the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday night, closing out a physical, back-and-forth contest on home ice.

The Havoc opened scoring at 9:12 of the first period when Phil Elgstam finished a play set up by Cole Golka and Jaxon Camp. Outshooting the Ice Bears 18-5 in a dominating opening frame, the Havoc carried their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Huntsville extended their advantage early in the second period. Josh Kestner doubled the lead at 2:19 with assists from Matt Allen and Frank Trazzera. Just seven minutes later, Frank Trazzera, assisted by Lincoln Erne and Kevin Weaver-Vitale, mate it 3-0. The rest of the period grew increasingly physical, resulting in multiple penalties and several altercations.

The third period saw a strong rally from Knoxville. At 1:40 and 3:15, the Ice Bears scored two power-play goals to cut the deficit to one. They completed their comeback at 10:55 when they tied the game at 3-3, sending the contest into overtime.

Overtime remained scoreless.

After six scoreless shootout rounds, Austin Alger netted the decisive goal for the Havoc.

Brian Wilson stopped 35-of-38 shots to secure the shootout win. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Monday, January 19 against the Birmingham Bulls at the Pelham Civic Complex.







