Game Preview: January 18 vs Macon

Published on January 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers look to rebound as they host the Macon Mayhem for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union, with the first 1,000 kids 12 and under receiving a free jersey.

Parking Lots: 1:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 3:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

- Tonight's game is presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union.

- The 50/50 raffle will be benefiting Rally Gulf Coast. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Online tickets are available to anyone in the state of Florida to purchase.

- Tonight's Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #4 Nicholas Aromatario's jersey.

- Beat the cold this weekend with a special discount on Grey Pom beanies, available for only $10 at our merchandise stands.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

Away: Friday, January 23 at Knoxville | 6:30PM

Away: Saturday, January 24 at Knoxville | 6:30PM

Home: Friday, January 30 - 80's Night | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, January 31 - Mardi Gras Night | 7PM | Get Tickets







