Ice Flyers Close Record Breaking Home Schedule, Eye Playoff Positioning in Final Weekend

Published on March 31, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers closed out their regular season home schedule with a weekend that reflected both the excitement of the moment and the urgency of what lies ahead.

A dominant 5 to 2 win on Friday during Crawdaddies Night, presented by Fiesta Pensacola, was followed by a tightly contested 2 to 1 shootout loss on Saturday during Military Appreciation Night, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, played in front of the team's fifth sellout crowd of the season.

Saturday night also marked a historic milestone as the Ice Flyers set a new franchise season attendance record of 168,493, surpassing last year's total of 152,702 and continuing a four-year trend of growth while reinforcing the atmosphere that has made the Hangar one of the toughest environments in the SPHL.

"The fans at this arena beat every other arena we go to in my opinion," said Ice Flyers head coach Jeremy Gates. "They have been showing up all season long. From the start where we were red hot at home to times where we struggled a bit, they've stayed with us. It gives our guys a boost every night."

Friday's performance matched that energy. Skating as the Pensacola Crawdaddies for one night only, the Ice Flyers controlled play and delivered one of their most complete efforts of the season in a 5 to 2 win over Quad City.

"We are trying to play our best hockey late in the year," Gates said. "This is the time where everything needs to come together. It's about details, execution and being consistent."

On Saturday, the Ice Flyers found themselves in a playoff style battle. The two teams traded chances throughout regulation and overtime before the Storm edged Pensacola in the shootout.

"There are still games where the details and execution can break down a little bit," Gates said. "But overall the speed of the game now is noticeable. There are guys that can really fly and it makes for tight, competitive games like that one."

With the home schedule complete, the focus now shifts entirely to playoff positioning.

The Ice Flyers enter the final weekend of the regular season tied for third place with Roanoke and Evansville at 65 points. Huntsville sits just ahead in second with 66, while Peoria leads the league at 78.

Behind them, Birmingham sits at 59 points, Knoxville at 58, Quad City at 55, Macon at 54 and Fayetteville at 51, with multiple teams still battling for position.

"What I've noticed is teams are continually adjusting in an effort to improve," Gates said. "Teams at the bottom make moves to get better and teams at the top lose players to call ups. That creates parity across the league and brings everyone closer together."

That balance has defined the Ice Flyers' season. After a strong start, the team navigated roster movement and mid-season challenges before finding its footing again down the stretch.

"We lose some of the players that helped put us at the top early," Gates said. "At the same time, other teams are improving. That's just how this league works and why it's so competitive."

The Ice Flyers now head to Evansville for a two-game series to close out the regular season, with playoff positioning on the line.

"We tell the guys and they believe it, we can play with any team in this league," Gates said. "At the end of the day it's about how we play. If we put our best game together, we can beat anyone."

With just a handful of points separating multiple positions, the final weekend will determine where the Ice Flyers land heading into the postseason.

"We know what's in front of us," Gates said. "Now it's about being ready, playing the right way and carrying that into the playoffs."

After a record setting home season and a weekend that showcased both their potential and resilience, the Ice Flyers now turn their attention to the road with everything still to play for.







SPHL Stories from March 31, 2026

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