Dawgs Release Cyprian from PTO

Published on March 31, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has released forward Nick Cyprian from his player tryout contract.

Cyprian appeared in four games, tallying one assist and a +1 rating with the Dawgs. The five-foot-ten forward played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Chatham University (NCAA DIII). The Aledo, Texas native appeared in 105 games tallying 46 goals, 77 assists and 82 penalty minutes in his college career and was named Player of the Year in the 2024-25 season. Cyprian spent 3 games with the Peoria Rivermen prior to coming to Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road next weekend to close out the regular season with a two-game series against the Peoria Rivermen. The set begins Friday, April 3 at 8:15 P.M. EST at Carver Arena.

The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs! Playoff packages are on sale now online or by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office, and will be available through March 31. Single game tickets and parking passes will go on sale at a later date. Season ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are also now available by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







SPHL Stories from March 31, 2026

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