Huntsville Netminders Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Co-Players of the Week

Published on March 31, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Brian Wilson and Alex Proctor of the Huntsville Havoc have been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Co-Players of the Week for March 23-29.

The duo went 3-0-0, posting a 1.00 goals against average, a 0.967 save percentage, and one shutout in helping the Havoc move into second place entering the final weekend of the regular season.

On Friday, Wilson made 22 saves in a 4-1 win over Birmingham. The following night, Wilson stopped 33 of 34 shots, as Huntsville downed the Bulls 2-1. The Havoc then started Proctor in net for Sunday's game against Macon, and the rookie didn't disappoint, earning his first professional shutout in a 34-save, 3-0 win.

A native of Mississauga, ON, Wilson currently leads the SPHL in wins (22), shootout wins (four), minutes, and saves, while ranking fourth (tied) in shutouts (four) and fifth in goals against average (2.39) and save percentage (0.922 - tied). Proctor, who hails from Dallas, TX, is 2-0-0, with a 1.00 goals against average, and a 0.967 save percentage since joining the Havoc on March 3 following four years at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Drake Glover, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville (1-1-0, 4.20 gaa, 0.899 save%), Khaden Henry, Macon (3 gp, 4g, 1a, gwg), Andrew Poulias, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Jack Bostedt, Peoria (1-0-1, 1.99 gaa, 0.889 save%), and Joe Widmar, Roanoke (2 gp, 4a)







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