Ice Flyers Edge Macon in Weekend Finale

Published on January 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted the Macon Mayhem on Sunday afternoon for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union, wrapping up an exciting three-game weekend at the Hangar.

Andrew Poulias got the home team on the board first with a goal just past the 5-minute mark in the 1st period. Macon's Caleb Huffman evened things up with a powerplay goal at the end of the first frame. The second period remained quiet until Sam Rhodes reclaimed the lead for the Ice Flyers with 35 seconds left in the period. However, Huffman tied it up again for the Mayhem early in the 3rd period.

Neither team could find the back of the net in regulation, sending the game to overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, the teams headed to their second shootout of the weekend. This time, the Ice Flyers came out on top. Macon made their first two attempts while the Ice Flyers missed theirs, but they stayed in it, making the next four with Sam Rhodes, Cam Gaudette, and Zack Bross keeping the team alive. After Billy Girard made the save on Macon's 6th attempt, Sam Rhodes sealed the deal with his second shootout goal of the game.

The Ice Flyers will recoup after the long weekend and head to Knoxville for a pair of games on the 23rd and 24th.

Scoring Summary

First Period

MAC 0, PEN 1

05:17 Andrew Poulias (6) - Faulkner, C. Jones

MAC 1, PEN 1

17:50 - Caleb Huffman - Allison, May

Shots on goal: MAC 10, PEN 13

Second Period

MAC 1, PEN 2

19:25 Sam Rhodes (12) - Bull, Burnie

Shots on goal: MAC 9, PEN 13

Third Period

MAC 2, PEN 2

03:47 Caleb Huffman - Welsch

Shots on goal: MAC 12, PEN 9

Overtime

No scoring.

Shots on goal: MAC 2, PEN 2

Shootout

Macon Mayhem

Conor Witherspoon - Yes

Michael Herrera - Yes

Alex Cohen - No

Jake Goldowski - No

Evan Beers - Yes

Michael Herrera - No

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Shane Bull - No

Tyrone Bronte - No

Sam Rhodes - Yes

Cam Gaudette - Yes

Zack Bross - Yes

Sam Rhodes - yes

Total shots on goal: MAC 33, PEN 38







