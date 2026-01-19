Ice Flyers Edge Macon in Weekend Finale
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted the Macon Mayhem on Sunday afternoon for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union, wrapping up an exciting three-game weekend at the Hangar.
Andrew Poulias got the home team on the board first with a goal just past the 5-minute mark in the 1st period. Macon's Caleb Huffman evened things up with a powerplay goal at the end of the first frame. The second period remained quiet until Sam Rhodes reclaimed the lead for the Ice Flyers with 35 seconds left in the period. However, Huffman tied it up again for the Mayhem early in the 3rd period.
Neither team could find the back of the net in regulation, sending the game to overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, the teams headed to their second shootout of the weekend. This time, the Ice Flyers came out on top. Macon made their first two attempts while the Ice Flyers missed theirs, but they stayed in it, making the next four with Sam Rhodes, Cam Gaudette, and Zack Bross keeping the team alive. After Billy Girard made the save on Macon's 6th attempt, Sam Rhodes sealed the deal with his second shootout goal of the game.
The Ice Flyers will recoup after the long weekend and head to Knoxville for a pair of games on the 23rd and 24th.
Scoring Summary
First Period
MAC 0, PEN 1
05:17 Andrew Poulias (6) - Faulkner, C. Jones
MAC 1, PEN 1
17:50 - Caleb Huffman - Allison, May
Shots on goal: MAC 10, PEN 13
Second Period
MAC 1, PEN 2
19:25 Sam Rhodes (12) - Bull, Burnie
Shots on goal: MAC 9, PEN 13
Third Period
MAC 2, PEN 2
03:47 Caleb Huffman - Welsch
Shots on goal: MAC 12, PEN 9
Overtime
No scoring.
Shots on goal: MAC 2, PEN 2
Shootout
Macon Mayhem
Conor Witherspoon - Yes
Michael Herrera - Yes
Alex Cohen - No
Jake Goldowski - No
Evan Beers - Yes
Michael Herrera - No
Pensacola Ice Flyers
Shane Bull - No
Tyrone Bronte - No
Sam Rhodes - Yes
Cam Gaudette - Yes
Zack Bross - Yes
Sam Rhodes - yes
Total shots on goal: MAC 33, PEN 38
