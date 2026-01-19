Cory Dennis Menaces Storm in 2-1 Overtime Victory

Published on January 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Cory Dennis is known by several nicknames by his teammates, one of which is "Dennis the Menace," and it might be one with which the Quad City Storm agrees. Dennis had two goals on Sunday afternoon as the Peoria Rivermen (24-8-1) defeated the Storm (15-14-5) 2-1 in overtime at Carver Arena. Peoria goaltender Connor McAnanama made 28 saves in his Rivermen debut.

Peoria is now 8-0 In 2026, the longest winning streak in the SPHL this season. The Rivermen will be back in action at Carver Arena on Friday, January 23, as they host the Quad City Storm at 7:15 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Quad City outshot the Rivermen 14-9 in the first period as both teams had several quality chances, including a net-mouth scramble for the Storm and a two-on-one rush for the Rivermen. Both goaltenders, Connor McAnanama for Peoria and Zane Steeves for Quad City, made several high-quality saves to keep Sunday's contest scoreless through the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

Peoria finally scored the first goal midway through the second period. Kylar Fenton fired a point-shot, and Steeves turned it aside, but the rebound deflected to Cory Dennis at the left-wing circle. Dennis blasted a slapshot on net, sending the puck just under the crossbar into the top-right corner. The puck hit the back bar and shot straight out, causing some to believe Dennis had not scored. However, video review confirmed the goal, and the Rivermen carried a 1-0 lead into the third period. This marked th e fourth straight meeting in which Peoria held a one-goal lead versus Quad City entering the final regulation period.

THIRD PERIOD

In the previous three games between Peoria and Quad City, the Storm managed to tie the game in the third period each time. On Sunday, Dimitri Toporowski tied the game again, scoring off a scramble in front of the net while Quad City was on a power play. With the score at 1-1, both teams went to overtime for the third time that weekend and the fourth consecutive meeting.

OVERTIME

The extra session lasted just 52 seconds. Dennis led a three-on-two rush from his own zone up the left-wing side and stepped in over the Quad City line. He then dropped a pass to Alec Baer, who curled into the high slot and waited for a shooting lane to open up. Baer then sent a quick pass to the left circle for Dennis, who fired a quick shot on net. Steeves made the initial diving save, but the puck deflected over his outstretched arm and then tricked over the goal line and into the net for Dennis' second goal of the game and Peoria's third straight post-regulation win.







