Mike Gelatt Called up to ECHL Utah Grizzlies

Published on January 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen announced on Wednesday that forward Mike Gelatt has been called up to the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. This marks Gelatt's first ECHL call-up of the season and the fourth call-up for this year for the Rivermen. Peoria takes on the Quad City Storm for three games this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A native of Middletown, NJ, Gelatt is in his fourth year of professional hockey and fourth with the Rivermen. After coming onto the SPHL scene in 2023, Gelatt has garnered 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 86 games with Peoria. Gelatt helped the Rivermen to a 2024 President's Cup Championship in 2024 and this year had 14 points in 15 games played. Gelatt is coming off one of his better weekends of the season, netting three goals in two games against the Birmingham Bulls on January 9 and 10.

Before launching his professional career, Gelatt played Division III college hockey for five years with Skidmore College and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. This is Gelatt's first ECHL call-up of his career.

The Peoria Rivermen will be getting set to take on the rival Quad City Storm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 16, 17, and 18. Friday's contest will be at 7:10 pm in Moline, IL, with Saturday and Sunday's contests taking place at Carver Arena in Peoria. Face-off for the two Rivermen home games is set for 7:15 pm on Saturday and 3:15 pm on Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.







SPHL Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.