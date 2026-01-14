Blue & White Exhibition Game February 17

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting their third annual Blue vs. White Exhibition Game on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 A.M. at Berglund Center. Gates for the event will open at 9:00 A.M.

The event will feature a "Blue vs. White" intersquad scrimmage with two periods of hockey followed by a skills competition. The majority of the arena will be available to school groups only. Box & riser sections will be available to season ticket holders first, then the general public. Schools groups are actively booking; public on sale date will be announced at a later date.

All groups will be required to complete this form prior to the deadline of 1/23/26.

Contact Andrew King at andrew@railyarddawgs.com (540-853-6827) or Cyrus Pace at Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com (540-853-6829) for assistance







