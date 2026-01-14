Müller Returns from ECHL, Lindberg Placed on Waivers

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Gustav Müller has returned from his ECHL call-up with the Fort Wayne Komets, and the team has released defenseman Gehrig Lindberg to waivers to remain roster-compliant.

Müller is in his second professional season in Roanoke, notching nine goals and 11 assists in 24 games played so far this year with the Dawgs before he was called up to Fort Wayne on New Year's Day. The 26-year-old was outstanding in his rookie season in the 2024-25 campaign, tallying 10 goals and 15 assists in his first 28 SPHL games with the Dawgs before earning an ECHL call-up to Adirondack in January, tacking on three goals and three assists in 20 ECHL games to end the year, adding on two more games played and a plus-one rating in his two games for the Komets last week. Müller arrived in the Star City last fall after playing four years of NCAA hockey, including three seasons with Long Island University (NCAA-DI, before the Hudiksvall, Sweden native finished his collegiate career at Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII). Müller was a college teammate of fellow Dawg Tim Manning, and the forward racked up four goals, seven assists, a plus-three rating, and 20 penalty minutes in 22 games played in his senior season. In his three seasons at Long Island, the six-foot-one forward recorded six goals, 11 assists, and 14 penalty minutes over the span of 49 games played. Müller also played one season in the USHL with the Madison Capitals during the 2019-2020 season after developing in his home country of Sweden prior to moving to North America.

Lindberg was in his second stint with the Dawgs, having initially played in six games for the Dawgs last February before playing in 24 games this season. In his 30 career appearances for Roanoke, the right-shot blue-liner had five assists, a plus-five rating, and 62 penalty minutes. Lindberg has previously played for Roanoke, Fayetteville, Peoria, Quad City, Knoxville, and Macon in the SPHL, while also appearing for Baton Rouge, Blue Ridge, and Watertown in the FPHL. In 52 combined career SPHL appearances, the six-foot-one defenseman has seven assists, 82 penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating. In 66 combined FPHL games played, the 22-year-old has nine goals, 21 assists, 95 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. Before turning pro, Lindberg played junior hockey primarily in the OJHL and GOJHL, along with stints in the GMHL and NA3HL. The East Aurora, New York native is the younger brother of Benjamin Lindberg, who was also playing for Roanoke before earning an ECHL call-up with the Adirondack Thunder back in December.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, January 16, at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center.







